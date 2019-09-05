WERS Music Survey 2019

Welcome to the 88.9 WERS Music Survey!



We're looking for your help in making the station sound even better by giving us your feedback on some of the music we play.



While WERS has a lot of different specialty music programs, especially on weekends, this survey will focus primarily on the types of music we play during the weekdays.



In exchange for your feedback, you'll get a chance to win a music night out that includes tickets to see icon Elton John on Friday, November 15 as part of his farewell tour. Two tickets, plus a night at the Fairmont Copley Plaza. He won't be back, so this will be a great rock moment in Boston. Entering to win is optional, and we'll ask you to do that at the end of the survey.



Important Notes: This should take 20-25 minutes, you'll need to complete it from start to finish in one sitting. Further, you can only take the survey one time. Once you move beyond this page, you will not be able to return to the survey. So if now is not a good time for you, don't press "next." Instead, leave the survey and come back at a better time.